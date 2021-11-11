Anambra Election: US Govt Reacts , States Demand for 2023 Poll

The United States Government has applauded the just-concluded Anambra State Governorship Election.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday from the US Mission in Nigeria.

In it, the US government stated that the result of the poll reflected the will of the people.

The statement read, “The United States government congratulates the citizens of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on November 6, the outcome of which reflects the will of the people.

“We note the tremendous challenges faced by INEC and security force personnel on the ground and commend the efforts that led to a secure election with a credible outcome.

“We also applaud the engagement from our civil society partners for their tireless advocacy on behalf of voters and electoral transparency.

“We look forward to continued improvements in the electoral process as the country heads into gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti in 2022 and national elections in 2023.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared a former Governor of Central Bank and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the winner.

Soludo polled 112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 53, 807.

Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress candidate got a total of 43, 285 votes to emerge the third position.

