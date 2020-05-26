Anambra Records First COVID-19 Death

Anambra State Government has confirmed its first COVID-19 related death in the state.

The deceased is a 66-year-old man who was among the 10 confirmed positive cases in the state.

The State Governor, Willie Obiano made the announcement during a special broadcast.

He noted that the victim did not report to the health authorities early enough.

“People of Anambra, it is important to explain here that the only COVID-19 death we have recorded so far was a 66-year old man who did not report his ill-health on time.

“The case was reported late to the hospital and by the time his result came back positive, 24 hours later, he had passed away.”

Obiano also announced that there are 10 confirmed cases of the infection in the state, out of which three cases including the index case have recovered from treatment and discharged.

The governor, therefore, assured of the readiness of the state in protecting the people from the fast spread of the pandemic.

He added that the state has ensured that the protective care centers are fully prepared to tackle confirmed cases.

