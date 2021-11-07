Anambra: Soludo’s APGA in Early Lead, INEC Extends Voting Exercise to Sunday

As results continue to trickle in from several polling units across Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is currently in an early lead.

Results already collated from various polling units in the state showed that the ruling party is ahead of other tough contenders including the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

As of 12 am on Sunday morning, most wards in Awka South, Awka North, Aguata, Anambra West, Njikoka and other local governments had completed their election with Soludo of APGA leading in most of the polling units.

Major candidates in the ongoing election include Professor Chukwua Soludo (APGA), Senator Andy Uba, All Progressives Congress (APC), and Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Live results collated so far has Soludo of APGA leading with 26082 votes, followed by PDP’s Ozigbo, with 14984 and APC’s Uba polling 14949.

But INEC has announced the continuation of the exercise today (Sunday) due to unavoidable delay experienced during the exercise on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hoodlums disrupted the exercise in some communities as election materials meant for over 57 polling units were allegedly snatched.

Oba 1 and 2 wards, RAs, Idemili South Local Government Area were affected by the activities of the hoodlums.

The Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Nwachukwu Orji confirmed the development on Channels Television Saturday evening.

According to him, “Part of the report we got regarding our deployment in different polling units — we were not able to finish deployment in some polling units because of several reasons. One of the reasons is, we were prevented by community members in some local government areas from deploying.

“So, we have some resistance in these places. While election materials were snatched and destroyed in some other places. Example is Oba 1 & 2 wards, RAs, Idemili South LGA where materials up to 57 polling units were snatched.”

