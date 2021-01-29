Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Abductors, Calls Father

A parent of one of the abducted Chibok girls has confirmed that his daughter, identified as Halima has escaped from her captors.

Chairman of the group of Parents of the Abducted Chibok girls, Ali Nkeki, confirmed this to newsmen on Friday.

Nkeki said Halima’s father personally confirmed to him that he spoke with his daughter on phone and she told him she was with the military in Maiduguri.

Nkeki, however, said they have not been officially contacted neither do they have details of circumstances surrounding Halima’s escape. “I am currently on my way to meet Halima’s father to discuss with him and understand what exactly is going on. For now, we don’t know much.” Nkeki disclosed via phone interview .

The father of the latest escapee lives in a village some 50 kilometers away from Chibok. Attempts to reach the Media coordinator of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, proved futile as his phone line was switched off.

