Another COVID-19 Patient Discharged in Lagos

A coronavirus patient receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, has been discharged.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, broke the news at a press briefing on Saturday.

Although, the governor did not give details of the patient, he expressed optimism that more patients would be discharged soon.

So far, 98 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 24 have been discharged.

More to follow…

 

 

