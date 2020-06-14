Another Student Raped, Murdered in Ibadan

Another female student has been raped and killed at Sasa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The victim was identified as Grace Oshiagwu, a National Diploma (ND) I student of Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State.

The latest killing came after 18-year old Barakat Bello and 29-year old Azeezat Shomuyiwa were murdered in Akinyele area of the city in the last two weeks.

Oshiagwu, 21, was reportedly raped and killed yesterday at her parents’ residence around Idi Ori, Sasa.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, the command said its teams had swung into action on the incident. But Fadeyi did not confirm that she was raped.

The statement read: “One Grace Oshiagwu ‘f’ aged 21 years was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area Shasha off expressway by unknown assailant (s) on Saturday, June 13th about 3.00 pm”.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter and the Police tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s)”.

“While efforts intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the misery behind these dastard killings”.

“Her corpse deposited at Adeoyo State Hospital Ring Road, Ibadan for autopsy”.

