Anti-Open Grazing Law: FG Backs Fulani Herders’ Planned Suit Against South Govs

The Federal Government on Sunday threw its weight behind moves by herdsmen to sue southern governors over the anti-open grazing bill they recently signed into law.

The Special Assistant (Media) to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu, who disclosed this in an interview, said Nigerians whose rights had been violated could go to court to seek protection.

Gwandu stated this as state police commands on Sunday differed on the enforcement of the law.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, while reacting to the passage of the law in the southern states, described it as ‘satanic’ and ‘politically motivated,’ adding that it would sue the governors over the law.

The National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Selah Alhassan, had, threatened that the group would sue the southern governors.

Gwandu, in the interview , stated, “The rights trampled upon are individual rights of Nigerians as constitutionally guaranteed.

“The Nigerians whose rights are violated reserve the right to approach the court for the protection of such rights within the context of freedom of movement among others. It will be viewed with that consideration in mind.”

