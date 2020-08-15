APC Chieftain, Lanre Rasak Dies
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Rasak is dead.
He reportedly died Saturday morning after a brief illness.
Rasak clocked 74 earlier this year. Until his demise, he was a member of Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council.
