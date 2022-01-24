APC Designed to Serve Selfish Interests, Not Nigerians – Elumelu

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party was hopelessly corrupt and could not serve the interest of Nigerians.

Elumelu, who spoke while addressing a mammoth crowd at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mega Rally in Asaba, Delta State capital, at the weekend, described the APC as a party of treasury-looting and incompetent politicians, who could not keep their promises, adding also that the PDP was back to rescue the nation from the “corrupt and wicked” APC.

According to him, whereas the PDP remained sincere, forward-thinking, development-oriented and always has the interest and wellbeing of the people at heart, the APC was insincere and completely anti-people.

“We are not like APC that makes promises that they will not fulfill. The APC promised one naira to one dollar, but today, a dollar is more than N500. The APC promised better healthcare and social safety nets; they promised better education, promised scholarship, good roads and so on but they never fulfilled their promises,” he said.

Lamenting that the APC had reversed all the gains achieved by successive PDP administrations, Elumelu recalled how the PDP, upon assumption of office, cleared the nation’s debts only for the APC to wreck the economy and now resorted to fresh accumulation of foreign debts to the detriment of the nation.

The minority leader, however, urged Nigerians not to relent in their determination, on the platform of the PDP, to rescue the nation from the stranglehold of APC, come 2023.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his massive development projects in the state and praised him for repositioning Delta as a hub of development and good governance in the country.

Earlier at a Town hall meeting, the minority leader received accolades and endorsements from his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, after presenting his scorecard of bills, motions, budget inputs and constituency projects for the period between 2019 till date.

