Obaseki Says He Won’t Appeal Disqualification by APC From Governorship Primary Election

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has been disqualified from participating in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming governorship poll in Edo State.

He was declared unfit to contest in the exercise to choose the APC’s flagbearer along with two others by the party’s Screening Committee.

Obaseki in a statement rejected the committee’s disqualification, but vowed not to appeal the decision.

 

