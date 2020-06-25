EbXFlnaXYAEP0yM

APC Dissolves National Working Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved its National Working Committee.

The decision was reached at the National Executive Council meeting held on Thursday.

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted, “Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.”

More to come…

