APC Govs Celebrate Oshiomhole at 68

Share Pin 0 Shares

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said they have joined other Nigerians at home and abroad to celebrate the National chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who turned 68 years on Saturday.

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) declared that they acknowledged the contributions of the former Edo state governor as one of the founding members of the forum and his continues inputs to the processes of managing governance in the country.

In a statement signed Saturday in Abuja the chairman of the forum and the Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, also called on all Nigerians to continue to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as part of measures to stop the spread of the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

Bagudu commended all the frontline medical personnel under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for fighting the virus.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on his 68th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We also acknowledge your contributions as one of the founding members of this Forum and continues inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria. As our National Chairman, we join your family, our party members and all Nigerians to celebrate you.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we all work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We commend all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.