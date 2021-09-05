APC is Nigeria’s Biggest Mistake , Atiku Tells Defectors to PDP in Adamawa

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was in his home Adamawa State on Saturday to receive defectors into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a reception for the new PDP members in the state capital, Yola, Atiku said Nigeria made a mistake putting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power in 2015 and have a chance to remove the party come 2023.

Insisting that the ruling APC is Nigeria’s biggest mistake, Atiku said, “We have done a big mistake before by floating a party called APC.

But from today, I’m calling on you Adamawa people to leave your parties and join PDP because it is the future and the masses party.

”It was PDP that gave back life to Adamawa State after it was slain by the APC and usher it to its present state of development.

“Our schools are now better and our health institutions are in superb shape. I pray that this event will mark the beginning of the internment of the party (APC).”

