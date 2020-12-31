APC Is No Longer Breathing In Imo – Okorocha

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday accused the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of destroying the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Okorocha said that he boycotted the APC South-East zonal stakeholders meeting which held in the Imo State Government House in Owerri because Uzodinma was indulging “political jamboree.”

The former governor who disclosed through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Thursday said that Uzodinma was demarketing the party in the state.

Okorocha’s aide said, “How many people did you see at the meeting? How many House of Reps members were there? Did you see Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and other leaders of the party there?

“It is almost one year since Hope Uzodinma became governor and he has not called any APC leadership meeting in Imo state. At the appropriate time, we will separate truth from falsehood. That meeting was a political jamboree.

“All those who brought APC to South-East were not there and you called it APC stakeholders meeting. We challenge them to bring the 2015 and 2019 booth results. Okorocha had produced Senators, Reps members and House of Assembly members for APC.

“Politics is a game of numbers and at the right time truth shall be unveiled. Hope Uzodinma inherited a sound APC in Imo state but sadly APC is no longer breathing in Imo state. The truth of the matter is that APC only exists in government house in Imo state.”

