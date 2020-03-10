APC Leadership Not In Crisis Or Factionalised, Says Issa-Onilu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not been factionalised or in crisis.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this in a statement on Monday.

He, however, explained that contestations were not unusual and not necessarily intractable in a political organisation such as the ruling party.

“The issues being alluded to in the media reports are matters before the courts and should be allowed to run their normal and legal course,” he said.

Issa-Onilu added, “We call on members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Party’s secretariat staff to resume at their offices and continue carrying out their scheduled roles and responsibilities without any fear.”

The party’s spokesman thanked the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies for their professionalism in the process of maintaining the peace at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

He assured members of the party that its leaders were capable of resolving any contestation that may arise within the APC.

According to Issa-Onilu, this will be done bearing in mind the best interests of the party and in the pursuit of progress and development of the country.

