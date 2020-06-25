APC NEC Meeting Commences with Buhari in Attendance

The national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced at the presidential villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among the party members in attendance.

The meeting was called by Victor Giadom, deputy national secretary. The president has since recognised Giadom as acting national chairman of the party.

Bashir Ahmad ✔@BashirAhmaad The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, the APC has just commenced at the State House, Abuja. President Buhari, VP Osinbajo, Governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party and other members of the NEC are in attendance. 482 12:12 PM – Jun 25, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy 327 people are talking about this

Buhari declared the meeting open at 12 pm.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, and 15 state governors are also in attendance.

The governors are those of Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Plateau, Kogi, Imo, Gombe, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Kano and Kebbi.

