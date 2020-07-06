APC NEC Members Establish Integrity Group, Writes Buni

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) members have formed a new group known as Integrity Group and has formally written the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) to present members of its executive and Board of Trustees.

The APC NEC Integrity Group in a letter dated July 1, 2020, a copy made available to newsmen Monday in Abuja and jointly signed by Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu as Chairman and David Okumba as Secretary addressed to governor Mai Mala Buni, the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, declared their total support for

The group described the emergence of Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor, to chair the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee as a well thought out move.

The group assured the Gov. Mai Mala led Caretaker Comitee of it support and readiness to work with the Comitee in order to restore the party to it prime status.

“As NEC members we are always ready and available for the Caretaker committee and shall support committee in which ever way require in cause of steering the party’s affairs.”

The letter also commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party adding that the current caretaker committee will engender genuine reconciliation and peace in the party.

The letter listed as executive members of the group: Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu – North-noest (Chairman), Dr. Mrs. Racheal Akpabio – South South (Deputy Chairman), David Okumgba – South South (Secretary), Abubakar A. Musa – North East (Asst. Secretary), Lawal Kolade – South West (Treasurer), Terver Aginde – North Central (Organization/Mobilization), Hon. Muhammed S. Ibrahim – North West (Publicity/Strategic Communication), Barr. Tanko Zakari – North Central (Legal Adviser), Muhammad Azare – North East (Welfare), Nduka Anyanwu – South East (Auditor), Bolaji Repete Hafeez – South West (Dep. Publicity/Strategic Communications), Hon. Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu – South East (Deputy Treasurer), Abubakar Ajiya – North East (Coordinator), Abdulmunaf Muh’d – North West (Coordinator), John Uwaedu – South East (Coordinator), Adie Ferdinand Atsu – South South (Coordinator) and Jock Alamba – North Central (Coordinator).

The letter also introduced to governor Buni as Board of Trustees (BoT) member: Alhaji Nasiru Danu – North-west (Chairman), Sunday Jacob C – South-east (Secretary), Chief Koteteh Ibadan – South South (Member), Alh. Zakari Muhammad – North-central (Member) and Alh. Shuaibu Abdulrahaman – North-east (Member).

