APC Suspends Sen Bulkachuwa Over ‘Neglect of Constituency’

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has suspended Senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa over alleged neglect of constituency for over six months since his inauguration.

The executives of Kafin kuka, Kofar Gabas ward of Katagum local government area of Bauchi state announced his suspension on Tuesday.

The ward chairman, Sa’adu Muhammed, told reporters at the party zonal secretariat the Senator has deserted the party and the constituents since his inauguration as member of the National Assembly.

The ward chairman said Bulkachuwa never deem it good to visit the area to commiserate with them on the outbreak of coronavirus, mass deaths and or give any donations.

“The demand and aspiration, pain and agony, needs and wants of the people of Katagum senatorial constituency is pitiable because of the senator’s gross misconduct and failure to table it where it matters most that is the senate chamber.

“Senator Bulkachuwa has disappeared into thin air, evidently deserted his constituency for over six months now, no iconic presence or project from him is sighted in his constituency all this while,” he said.

