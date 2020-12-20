APC: We’ll Make Sure Kankara Incident Never Repeats Itself

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said it would make sure the kind of lapses that led to the recent abduction of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State did not repeat itself. APC urged the security agencies in the country to note the lessons of the Kankara experience and prevent a recurrence.

The party apologised to both the students and their parents, pledging that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would do all in its powers to make sure they study in a safe environment.

The boys, who were abducted from their school on December 11, were released December 17 following the coordinated efforts of the federal and Katsina State governments. Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari announced Thursday evening that Boko Haram had released the 344 schoolboys.

National Caretaker Chairman of APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, said shortly after the release of the Kankara students that the party was gladdened and relieved by the news of their freedom. In a statement issued Saturday, APC apologised to the students and vowed that Buhari and the party would ensure a safe learning environment for them.

APC stated, “The All Progressives Congress has received with joy and a glad heart the release and return of the students, who were abducted by terrorists from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

“We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologise on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and, although, we are doing our utmost best, such incident is a sad event and must, at all cost, not repeat itself.

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable, especially, when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are trusting and hopeful that this episode will never repeat itself. We encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police and other security agents to take lessons from the lapses that led to this abduction and ensure that we never see a repeat of this tragedy again.”

The party commended the governors of Katsina and Zamfara states as well as the security agencies across the country for making the rescue effort successful.

APC assured Nigerians that the Buhari government would take all necessary steps to secure them.

However, another statement by the youth representative in the party’s caretaker committee, Mr. Ismaeel Ahmed, warned that no member of APC, outside the 13-member caretaker committee was allowed to speak for the party.

The statement said, “The party wishes to inform the general public especially, members of the media that the members of the defunct exco, which was dissolved at the last National Executive Council meeting of the party, do not speak for the party, and, thus, should not be quoted as such.

“We have seen statements published in the media quoting members of the party’s dissolved executive and attributing it to the party. This is unacceptable and we will like to make it clear that only members of the current National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee may speak for the party.”

