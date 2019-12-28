APC Will Disappear Before 2023, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday urged the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) and leaders of the All Progressives Congress to apologise to Nigerians for their alleged misrule.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, noted that the APC would fizzle out before 2023.

He said Buhari and the APC should apologise to Nigerians instead of begging for, what he called, an undeserved place in history.

Ologbondiyan said, “Buhari’s plea to history shows a personal apprehension in confirmation of the failure of his administration and the APC.

“His comment on history, when the residents of the Federal Capital Territory paid him a Christmas visit, demonstrated that the APC had come to the end of its journey and would soon be committed to the dustbin of history.

“Mr President had, earlier in the National Executive Committee meeting of the APC, expressed fears over his party’s inevitable fate. His appeal to history cannot change the APC’s trajectory to extinction before the 2023 General Elections.”

He added, “The fact that the public is already discussing Buhari’s would-be successor and preparing for 2023 Presidential election, in less than one year of his four-year second term, shows that history will not be kind to the dying APC and its administration that have brought so much pain and setback to our nation.

“The PDP says there is no way history can be kind to a corrupt, insensitive, deceitful, and debauched APC and its administration that tumbled our nation from one of the fastest-growing economy to world’s poverty capital; destroyed our national unity, promoted strife and bloodletting; turned a blind eye as marauders run over communities and made our nation a large funeral parlour.

“Indeed, history cannot be kind to the APC and its administration for their extreme treasury looting and exploitation of citizens; wrecking of personal businesses with its harsh policies that put over 40 million of Nigerians out of work; causing so much hardship and insecurity that compatriots resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.”

According to him, the APC and its regime cannot have a good mention in history after devaluing the nation’s naira to a devastating N350 to a US dollar.

He also said the regime failed to account for over N14tn allegedly stolen by their cabal, allowed their leaders to allegedly loot funds meant for infrastructural development and welfare of poor Nigerians.

He also said the regime had increased the Value Added Tax from five per cent to 7.5 per cent and mortgaged the future of the country by accumulating a whopping $83.8bn debt in the last five years.

Ologbondiyan said, “How would history be kind to the APC and its administration with their reprehensible record of reported executive high-handedness, human rights abuse, intimidation of the opposition, constitutional violations, disobedience to court orders, attack on institutions of democracy, electoral violence, rigging and restriction of personal freedom of citizens, as detailed in the report by various bodies including the United States Department of State?”

“History will not forget how the APC deployed thugs, compromised security agents and police helicopter to shoot and kill innocent compatriots who came out to perform their civic duties in the September governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, including Mrs Salome Abuh, who was burnt to death by the APC thugs.”

