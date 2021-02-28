Aregbesola Denies Collecting Salary Arrears As Osun Governor

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has denied collecting salary in his eight years as Osun State governor.

The minister, through his Media Adviser, Mr Sola Fasure, denied report claiming that he secretly received 96-month salary arrears towards the completion of his two terms.

“The report is entirely a piece of fiction, a good exemple of fake news and disreputable journalism. Let me state categorically again, that Ogbeni Aregbesola did not receive any salary in the entire duration of his eight-year stint as governor in Osun.

“His reason being that the state government provided accommodation, security, transportation, food and other conveniences for him and would not need to pay for these from his pocket.

“He also explained that all his children are grown up and have graduated and would not need to pay school fees again, reason he donated his salaries to the state government. The author of the report claims to have got the information from some anonymous government officials. He provides no evidence.”

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.