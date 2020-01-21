Armed Policemen, DSS Storm Venue of Amotekun Rally in Ogun

Share Pin 0 Shares

Dozens of security Operatives from the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), most of them armed on Tuesday morning positioned themselves at Panseke, a bustling area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, following planned rally by the Yoruba Youth Congress (YYC).

The rally which is expected to be coordinated simultaneously in the six Southwest States is aimed drumming support for the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun as well as sends message to the Federal Government that nothing should be put in the way to kill the dream.

Although the rally is yet to commence but the armed Operatives from the Police, DSS, NSCDC and other special units of the Police had stormed the venue ahead of time and stationed themselves at strategic locations by the entrances and the surrounding streets.

Some on plain clothes security Operatives were also sighted discretely taking vigil at different access ways to Panseke.

Panseke derives its boisterousness and name to the June 12, 1993 struggle, having being theatres of most borne fires and rallying ground for June 12 crusaders and democracy struggles.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson, who visited the Amotekun Rally venue said the people have rights to peaceful assembly as enshrined in the constitution but added that security Operatives were put on ground to forestall any breach of peace.

Ebrimson warned whoever tries to harass or intimidate other law abiding Nigerians from engaging in their legitimate business in the name of rally would have the full weight of the law “descending ruthlessly on him.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.