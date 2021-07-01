Army, DSS ‘Arrested’ Cat They Believed Igboho Turned to During Invasion – Eyewitnesses

Some of those working with Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, have narrated how gunmen in military uniform allegedly attacked the residence of the Yoruba rights activist.

At least 10 vehicles belonging to the self-styled activist, including his G-wagon, Prado SUVs, and valuable properties, furniture, and windows were destroyed.

Bullet holes were also found on the buildings in the compound while bloodstains were seen on the premises by our correspondent.

Speaking to newsmen, an aide to the Ighoho who said he witnessed the incident said the attackers took away jewellery and a huge amount of cash belonging to the Yoruba activist and his family.

“Around 1am, we started hearing gunshots, there was pandemonium everywhere. Then we saw soldiers, they were dressed as if they were going for a battle. Before we knew what was happening, they started targeting places where people sleep in the house.

“It was God that saved me and others, they came prepared. Only God knows how they identified Igboho’s room, they went there, took his money and jewellery. Same as that of his wife and other family members.

“They even took away his cat when they didn’t see him. They claimed it might be Ighoho that turned to the cat, so they took it away.

“They shot at the cars and riddled the glasses and doors with bullets.”

SaharaReporters gathered that the operatives also killed some of the small cats found in the house while the big one was taken away.

Another person who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “They came around 1:30 am and started shooting. They scaled the fence and started shooting at everybody and everything they saw.

“Chief was around but the way he escaped surprised everybody. An insider must have given them information about the house and its occupants.

“They were asking for each person by name and they killed five and took away their corpses. They also whisked a lady away and wives of Igboho’s aides who live in the house.

“Those who came are soldiers and Department of State Services (DSS) operatives.

“They even killed some small cats and ‘arrested’ a bigger cat, believing Igboho might have turned to the cat.”

