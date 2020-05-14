Army Identify Boko Haram Route Kill 9, Recover Trucks
The Nigeria Army said troops of Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE had neutralized nine (9) terrorists after they laid an ambush at identified Boko Haram crossing point at Mainok-Jakana axis in kaga local government area of Borno State.
According to a press release by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa the troops launched the attack at about 1830 hours (6:30Pm) on the 13th of May 2020.
In addition, “two gun trucks mounted with anti aircraft guns were captured from the terrorists while exploitation is ongoing by the troops” he further revealed.
He further stated that two soldiers were slightly wounded during the encounter while situation in the area has since returned to normal.
