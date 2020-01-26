Army Nabs Terrorists Female Recruiter, Informants, Neutralizes 5

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Nigeria Army said its Joint Tactical Team deployed to Borno and Yobe State has arrested one Zainab Usman, around Modu Sulemri area of Abujan Talakawa Ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council in Borno State believed to be a recruiter for the terrorists group.

According to the army operations media coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, investigation revealed that the suspect is a wife of Alai Usman, a high profile Islamic State of West Africa Province logistics supplier.

He said the suspect is believed to be in contact with other high profile Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province Commanders, helping them to recruit young fighters.

Also, on 20 January 2020, troops of 212 Battalion deployed in Auno, Kaga LGA of Borno State in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force arrested one Mallam Ahmed Yakuba, a high profile Islamic State West Africa Province informant at a location south of Auno Village.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was born in Niger Republic, grew up in Sudan and has been in Nigeria for the past 15 years.

However, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a spy for the Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals on a mission to spy on troops’ location in Auno and other locations along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road.

In another development, on 22 January 2020, troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Gajigana in Magumeri LGA of Borno State arrested a Boko Haram criminal, one Bukar Goni Sanda in Gajigana Village.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to having left the Village 2 years ago and joined the Islamic State’s West Africa Province insurgent group where he was trained on weapon handling particularly in pistol, AK 47 Rifle, Rocket Propelled Gun 7 and Anti-Aircraft Guns, at Kangarwa and Damasak forests.

He further confessed to have returned to the community in order to spy on troops’ location.

In a similar vein, on 20 January 2020, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade deployed at Bama in Borno State, in conjunction with elements of Cameroonian Defence Forces and Civilian Joint Task Force in the ongoing Operation RUFE KOFA, had meeting engagements with Boko Haram criminals during clearance operations conducted to identified insurgents’ hideouts at Abbaram, Nguzuwa 1, Cina and Nguzuwa 2.

Resultantly, troops destroyed all the criminals’ hideouts along the axis, neutralized 5 Boko Haram criminals and recovered one motorcycle, 2 mobile phones, 2 Dane guns, 2 wooden guns, 8 refilled rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one AK 47 Rifle magazine and 2 locally fabricated magazines. Furthermore, 2 women and 4 children hostages were rescued.

The rescued children were instantly administered with the Oral Polio Vaccine by the Army Medical Team in line with the Buratai Intervention Initiative.

Elsewhere in the North West region, on 20 January 2020, the combined troops of 2 Battalion, Forward Operating Bases at Kushaka, Birnin Gwari and Pandogari in Kaduna and Niger States while on Operation MESA, conducted a robust clearance operation against suspected bandits and kidnappers’ hideouts at Dogon Gona in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

During the operation, troops made contact with a pocket of bandits on motorcycles at Ushana Village. The gallant troops unleashed their superior firepower on them, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

Following the encounter, troops neutralized one bandit, recovered one AK 47 Rifle, 3 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 10 round of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 mobile hand sets and one motorcycle.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.