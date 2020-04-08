Army Records More Success As Boko Haram Suffers Defeat

Share Pin 0 Shares

Troops of the 3 battalion/Quick Response Force, Army supper Camp 11 had yet again defeated Boko Haram/ISWAP marauders in a convoy of seven gun trucks and many motorcycles approaching the Battalion’s location at about 1800 hours on the 7th of April 2020after a fierce encounter.

The troops of the Nigerian Army stationed at Gamboru in Borno State overpowered the criminals which led to the death of two terrorists while they were aggressively pursued up to Wurge axis by the gallant troops of the Quick Response Force as unconfirmed number wounded in the battle fled the area.

The defeat of the terrorists groups on the 6th of April 2020, by a combined team of troops of 403 Special Forces Brigade Baga and Niger Republic troops, assisted by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE that decisively pounded some Boko Haram/ISWAP Criminals at Kure village along Tumbun Rago and Tumbun Fulani general areas of Borno State leading to the death of One (1) terrorist and the recovery of One (1) AK 47 Rifle, a Gun Truck, Anti Aircraft and Light Machine Guns among others.

According to the Acting Director,

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, during the recent encounter, three (3) Gun Trucks, Two (2) Anti Aircraft Guns, Two (2) AK 47 Rifles, One (1) HK 21 Rifle and One Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube were abandoned by the terrorists and recovered by the troops.

Other items recovered are – Multi Links, Ten (10) 1.5 MM Ammunition, Two (2) Magazines and a Bluetooth Speaker with Boko Haram Terrorists’ victory song.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.