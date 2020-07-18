Army Recovers Arms,Killed 7 Bandits in North West

Troops of operation Exercise Sahel Sanity, have killed seven bandits within three days in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations Brig-General Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement on Friday said that the operation was carried out between July 14 and July 17.

General Onyeuko said that troops of Defence Headquarters Special Operation Forces deployed at Batsari had engaged some armed bandits at Jigawar Mallamai, in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State and four bandits were neutralized.

He further said that one AK 47 rifle and 21 motorcycles were recovered from the bandits which were destroyed instantly.

“Troops of Defence Headquarters Special Operation Forces deployed at Batsari had a meeting engagement with some marauding armed bandits at Jigawar Mallamai in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State. In the aftermath of the encounter, 4 bandits were neutralized, one AK 47 rifle and 21 motorcycles were recovered. All recovered motorcycles were destroyed instantly.General Onyeuko said that on July 15, troops, while conducting clearance operation on suspected bandits hideouts at Garin Maza, Tamuske, and Garin Bagwari villages in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State encountered the bandits.

“On 15 July 2020 troops conducted clearance operation on suspected bandits hideouts at Garin Maza, Tamuske, and Garin Bagwari villages in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State. Troops made contact with the bandits and in the ensuing encounter, 3 bandits were neutralized and 6 motorcycles were recovered while the hideouts were destroyed.

He stated that while acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at forwarding Operation Base Bingi arrested five suspected bandits who tried to sell 17 cows and a goat at Bingi market in Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

General Onyeuko noted that preliminary investigation revealed that the animals were earlier rustled from Gabiya village

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bingi arrested 5 suspected bandits while displaying 17 cows and a goat for sale at Bingi market in Maru LGA of Zamfara State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the animals were earlier rustled from Gabiya village.He also said that troops deployed at forwarding Operation Base Danjibga in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara handed over 121 cows and 37 sheep recovered from rustlers to the Recovery of Rustled Animals Committee for necessary action.

“Similarly, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Danjibga in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State handed over 121 cows and 37 sheeps recovered from rustlers to the committee for recovery of rustled animals for necessary action.

General Onyeuko confirmed the arrest of a bandits’ informant at Isa-Matete Junction, Isa LGA Area of Sokoto State, currently helping in investigation

“On 14 July 2020 acting on credible intelligence troops arrested one bandit informant at Isa-Matete Junction in Isa LGA Area of Sokoto State. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

He said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has commended the troops for their gallantry, successes and their resilience.He urges them not to rest on their oars. He further assured the people of the North-West zone of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone.

