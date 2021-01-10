Army Redeploys 210 Generals, 1,336 Others

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 210 generals and over a thousand of its officers to various new positions in a major shakeup.

Besides the generals that were redeployed, 450 Colonels, 309 Majors, 251 Captains and 322 Lieutenants were also affected. According to the communication signed by Major-General GAT Ochigbano, all affected officers must take over from the effective dates.

“It is the responsibility of all formation/unit commanders whose officers are affected by this posting to implement accordingly,” the statement read.

“Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. Formation/unit commanders are to take immediate administration action on any officer who fails to report on effective date of posting.

“Commanders will also be held for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained therein. Please acknowledge.”

Also affected in the redeployment is Major-General PI Eze, who was appointed Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Land Component Commander in the North East region.

The major shakeup by the Army comes amid calls by many Nigerians, including the National Assembly for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service Chiefs, who have exceeded their stay in office.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; the National Security Adviser; Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.); the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Morgan Riku, were appointed on July 13, 2015.

