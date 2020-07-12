Army Remains Committed To Winning Insurgency War – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army in winning the insurgency war in the northeastern part of the country.

Buratai made the announcement during the 157th anniversary of the Nigerian Army at the newly established Special Army Super Camp IV in Faskari, Katsina State.

Buratai noted that the country had witnessed difficult and escalating security challenges with Boko Haram insurgency being at its peak upon assuming office in 2015.

“The Nigerian Army has been at the forefront of combatting these threats of insecurity to our dear nation. From 2015 when I assumed office, my immediate priority centred on modernising the Nigerian Army by addressing the major challenges and fundamental areas

“The measures put in place in the last five years have no doubt contributed immensely towards enhancing the efficiency of the Nigerian Army resulting in improved security across the country,” Buratai said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has renewed its support to help the military overcome several myriads of challenges in parts of the country.

The Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari thanked members of the Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies for their efforts over the years.

