Army Rescue 241 Women, Children Kidnapped By Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gambouru under Sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised 12 Boko Haram Terrorists rescued 241 persons in captivity comprising 105 Women and 136 Children.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops had continued to sustain the ongoing counter terrorism operations, making life unbearable for the marauding remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) criminals.

He said troops of 151 Battalion on 26 May 2020 successfully killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) including several suicide bombers, while numerous others fled with gun shot wounds.

According to him, the gallant troops succesfully engaged the criminal Boko Haram elements who were mounted on 10 Gun Trucks and attempted to simultaneously attack the troops’ locations at Banki Junction and Firgi in Bama LGA of Borno State under the cover of darkness.

“The courageous troops however overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower and captured 1 Cobra Armoured Personnel Carrier, one Dushka Anti-Aircraft Gun, 1 AK 47 Rifle and 1 FN Rifle”.

“Other items captured by the gallant troops include 3 Hand Grenades, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, one FN Rifle magazine, 78 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 25 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition from the criminals”.

Enenche further disclosed that on 24 May 2020, a prominent Boko Haram fighter, Malam Adamu Yahaya AKA Saad Karami, who led the last attack on troops in Baga town and equally participated in attacks on Metele, Mairari, Bindiram, Kangarwa and Shetimari (Niger Republic) voluntarily surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno.

According to him, it was as a result of the aggressive posture of the troops and artillery bombardments of terrorists’ suspected locations around the general area.

