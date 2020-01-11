Army Rescues Septuagenarian, Other Captives from Insurgents

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Nigeria Army on Saturday, said that its troops fighting insurgents’ groups across the country has succeeded in rescuing a septuagenarian, 3 women and a minor from captivity in recent operations.

The rescue came after a combined troops of 192 Battalion deployed at Gwoza, Borno State, elements of Theatre Strike Force(TSF) and the Cameroonian Defence Force in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force and Local Hunters briskly ascended the Ungwan Gara Kwatara mountain enclave of the Boko Haram criminals.

According to information made available by Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, On sighting the troops, the criminals fled the enclave in disarray and the resilient troops went ahead to clear the hideout of any presence and activities of the insurgents during which the troops rescued the 5 abandoned captives.

This is just as one Mr Ibrahim who was earlier abducted by the criminals was also rescued by the troops in what Iliyasu described as another daring encounter with some cowardly Boko Haram criminals on 6 January 2020, where troops of 22 Brigade (Main) deployed in Dikwa LGA of Borno State rescued the victim from the group.

In another development, in the North West Theater, on 9 January 2020, troops of 17 Brigade deployed at Tashan Bawa, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State swiftly responded to a distress call concerning bandits’ attack at Madaci Village in the same LGA.

On arrival at the location, the troops decisively engaged the bandits with superior fire power and tenacity which resulted in the elimination of many of the bandits while others fled into the nearby Madaci – Birnin Gwari Forest with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

Some items captured recently from the terrorists include; one AK 47 Rifle, a bandolier of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and 4 AK 47 magazines loaded with 120 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Furthermore, Col. Iliyasu revealed that troops of 8 Division acting on reliable information intercepted a group of bandits moving with rustled cattle towards Miyanchi in Maru LGA of Sokoto State on the 10th of January, 2020.

” Troops made contact with the bandits at Kadauri and Miyanchi Bridge of the same LGA. In the ensuing encounter, 3 bandits were neutralized.

2 AK 47 Rifles, 7 AK 47 Rifle magazines loaded with 210 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Rocket Propelled Gun Tube, one Rocket Propelled Gun bomb, herd of cattle and sheep were recovered from the bandits.

Regrettably, 2 gallant soldiers sustained gunshot wounds and have been evacuated to a military medical facility where they are positively responding to treatment,” he said.

That the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Turkur Yusufu Buratai, commends the troops for their sustained resilience and courage, urging them to maintain the momentum against all criminal elements until they are totally brought to their knees.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.