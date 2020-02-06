Nigerian Army

Army Steps Up Operations Against Terrorists, Criminal Elements Nationwide

The Nigerian Army says it has stepped up operations nationwide to ensure a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for Nigerians.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, Army Operations Media Coordinator disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that troops in the various operational theatres across the country had continued to decimate and frustrate activities of criminal elements in line with the resolve of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai reassuring the general public of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to execute their constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for a better and secured Nigeria

 

 

