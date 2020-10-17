Army to Launch Crocodile Smile V1 Exercise Nation Wide

As the year gradually comes to an end, the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to start its annual Exercise , code named “CROCODILE SMILE” which is traditionally conducted in the last quarter of the year.

With this year’s Exercise scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.

According to Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa the Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.

He said this is the first ever Cyber warfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces.

Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria.

” The Nigerian Army, once again, reassures all well meaning Nigerians of its commitment to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges members of the public for their support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise” he added.

