Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Four-Vehicle Collision in Los Angeles
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, California.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the a four-vehicle collision happened just after 4:30pm (local time) on Sunset Boulevard.
One woman was hospitalized with an “abrasion to her head”.
“Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in this and all parties remained at the scene,” a police spokesperson added.
The movie star and former governor was pictured at the scene of the incident, in photos shared by U.S. media outlet TMZ.
In the images, Schwarzenegger is seen speaking to people near the crash, with a black SUV seen mounted on top of another car.
Featured Image Credit: TMZ
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours