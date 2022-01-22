Arnold Scharzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Four-Vehicle Collision in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, California.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the a four-vehicle collision happened just after 4:30pm (local time) on Sunset Boulevard.

One woman was hospitalized with an “abrasion to her head”.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in this and all parties remained at the scene,” a police spokesperson added.

The movie star and former governor was pictured at the scene of the incident, in photos shared by U.S. media outlet TMZ.

In the images, Schwarzenegger is seen speaking to people near the crash, with a black SUV seen mounted on top of another car.

Featured Image Credit: TMZ

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
EntertainmentNewsPictures
Tagged
Arnold SchwarzeneggerLos Angeles

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

#DesignYourDestiny | Differentiating Between Goals and Desires – By Henry Ukazu

#DesignYourDestiny | Differentiating Between Goals and Desires – By Henry Ukazu

Columns
  • 22 Jan
  • 0
Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Four-Vehicle Collision in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Four-Vehicle Collision in Los Angeles

Entertainment
  • 22 Jan
  • 0
Nigeria Jihadists Kidnap 20 Children in Borno State: Residents

Nigeria Jihadists Kidnap 20 Children in Borno State: Residents

News
  • 22 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top