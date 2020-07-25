Arotile’s Death: Air Force Hands Over Three Suspects to Police

The Nigeria Air Force on Friday said it has handed over three suspects involved in the incident that led to the death of flying officer Tolulope Arotile, to the police.

The Air Force revealed this in a statement signed by spokesman Ibikunle Daramola on Friday.

Arotile, who was buried with full military honours on Thursday, had died from head injuries sustained after a car reversed and hit her at the Air Force base in Kaduna.

The handover also took place at the base.

According to the Air Force’s statement, the suspects include “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun” all of who were former classmates to Ms. Arotile.

According to Group Captain, Hadi Ahmed, as quoted in the statement, the suspects, on July 14, were in a “KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna)” when the car knocked down Arotile as “she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death.”

The trio “were on their way to visit the wife of a serving senior officer residing in the Base before the accident occurred,” Ahmed said.

He added that the “NAF would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and provide all necessary support to enable it carry forward the case to its logical conclusion.”

