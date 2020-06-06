Martin Obono 2

Arrested for a Tweet: Martin Obono, Nigerian Lawyer and Activist Released on Bail

A Nigerian lawyer and activist, Martin Obono, who was earlier arrested over a tweet, has been released by the Police.

Obono was arrested for tweeting that the Nigerian Police were trying to truncate a rape case involving his clients.

“Five days ago, my clients reported a rape case. The suspect used Police to turn the case on its head and got the Ladies detained the girls in same cell with men. I was livid. It didn’t end there, they asked them to bring a level 14 civil servant, C of O to surety their bail,” he wrote.

The tweet led to his arrest on Friday and he was taken to a police station in Wuse, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“I’ve been released but they want me to sign bail. I’ve been contesting it. But the human right chairman is now here. Deji signed the sheet of paper but I refused to the whatever charge they said”, Obono disclosed on Friday.

The matter is with the Zone 7 police in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The activist-lawyer later narrated his experience on his Twitter handle.

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
ActivistMartin ObonoNigeriaPoliceTweet

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Fulani Produced Nigeria and Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Says Miyetti Allah

Fulani Produced Nigeria and Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Says Miyetti Allah

News
  • 6 Jun
  • 0
Family Seeks Financial Support to Fly Majek Home for Burial

Family Seeks Financial Support to Fly Majek Home for Burial

Entertainment
  • 6 Jun
  • 0
We Must Renounce Our Tribal Identities; I’m Nigerian NOT Igbo – By Fredrick Nwabufo

We Must Renounce Our Tribal Identities; I’m Nigerian NOT Igbo – By Fredrick Nwabufo

Columns
  • 6 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top