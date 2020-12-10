ASUU Did Not Reach Agreement With FG To Suspend Strike – Ogunyemi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says the union has not reached any agreement yet with Federal Government to suspend its industrial action.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, said there is nothing in the government’s offer on November 27 to suggest the end of the over eight-month strike.

“Therefore, the ASUU leadership did not reach any understanding with the government to suspend the strike on 9th December 2020 and there is nothing in the government offer of 27th November 2020 to suggest that conclusion as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Labour and Employment,” the statement partly read.

“The leadership of ASUU has consistently stated at every meeting with high ranking government officials that the union’s representatives have no mandate to take a final decision on any strike action by the union.

“All the leadership does is to present government offers through its organs, and that we have done faithfully in the current situation.”

The union leadership’s stance on the prolonged strike followed media reports from the Labour Minister, Chris Ngige that ASUU had promised to suspend the strike on December 9.

