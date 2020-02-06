ASUU Mobilises for Nationwide Strike

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday revealed that it has commenced national mobilisation for strike action against the federal government over failed implementation of agreement it reach with the union .

Speaking with newsmen after its congress, the chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Deji Omole lamented that despite its efforts at making Nigeria great through education, successive administrations have positioned themselves to make Nigeria retrogressive.

He described the federal government as a serial defaulter and bad example for Nigerian youths.

The union accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led government of eroding the trust people initially reposed in them to reposition the education system in the country.

According to him, the union is not happy with government over its consistent failure to fully implement any of the agreements reached with the union.

Omole said the main conflicting areas were unfulfilled 2009 agreement, 2012 Memorandum of Understanding, 2013 Memorandum of Understanding, 2017 Memorandum of Action and 2019 memorandum of Action.

He maintained that the federal government had been paying lip service to funding public education saying that government has failed to honour the sustainable funding agreement it reached with the Union.

The ASUU boss listed the areas in dispute to include payment of outstanding balance of earned academic allowance up till 2018, unpaid annual salary increment, failure to activate the visitation panels to varsities and failure of government to commence renegotiation team.

“Government is untrustworthy. They are paying lip service to everything including Education. Things are going worse than before’’.

“Their policies are ill-conceived hence creating more problems than they can solve. Our members are being mobilised. They are to be at alert. This Government is wicked.

“They are impoverishing lecturers. With meagre amount being paid, some departments now beg lecturers to donate paper to run government business. IPPIS is a distraction. They should honour our agreements to avert strike”, he said.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.