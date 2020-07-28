At Least 5 Feared Dead in Ajao Estate Gas Explosion

At least five persons were feared dead Tuesday night after a gas explosion hit Ajao Estate, less than five kilometres to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses say the explosion was caused by cooking gas.

Mangled and dismembered bodies of those that died could be seen in the rubbles left behind by the explosion according to a report by The Guardian.

Although the number of those that died could not be ascertained yet, it was learned that four first responders at the scene sustained injuries. Cars, shops and houses nearby were also affected.

“The accident happened after a 62-year-old woman, who owned a cooking gas shop, and her 32-year-old daughter were called back on their way home to attend to a “regular customer” who came to fill a gas cylinder”, an eyewitness disclosed.

The shop owner was able to fill the gas without an accident. But trouble began when the customer wanted to load the already filled cylinder into a waiting tricycle.

The eyewitness said the cylinder fell off and exploded. That initial explosion set off a series of others, killing the shop owner, her daughter and other persons yet to be identified.

More to come…