Atiku Deplores Nigeria’s Woes, Makes Case for Youths

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has deplored the current state of insecurity and economy in Nigeria, insisting that the most populous black nation had never had it this bad.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections spoke at the weekend in Abuja when he received members of the AtikuKawai Media Group, led by the founder, Abdulrasheed Shehu and Director General, Otunba Olusola Olufolabi.

“We have never had it worse like this,” he stated.

The Waziri Adamawa noted that the greatness of any nation is intertwined with the quality of investment in its youth population, maintaining that education remained the gateway for enabling inclusive and sustainable development.

