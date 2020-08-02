Atiku Has Insulted Nigerians By Asking Buhari to Apologise Over Loans – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the heat against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying he lacks the locus and moral right to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerians for obtaining loans to execute some developmental projects.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena told The Nation on phone that Atiku has insulted the sensibility of Nigerians with his call.

“This is the person that should apologise to Nigerians. His party plundered the fortunes of the country due to their recklessness.

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not in any position to talk about borrowing and not paying back or apologising to Nigerians on any loan facility taken by this administration.

“He should be the one to apologise to Nigerians on how his party, PDP and the administration he served as Vice President took loan for power sector but have nothing to show for it.

“Same goes for the railway, where the PDP led administration borrowed huge sums of money without anything physically to justify the money borrowed on ground.

“Is it not ironical that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be accusing a government that borrowed and we can see what the money is being used for?

“It is on record that the loans taken so far by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration are being spent on purpose for which they were obtained and the projects are physically on ground for all to see.

“Atiku Abubakar lacks the locus to ask the APC led government to apologise, rather he and his party should apologise to Nigerians for plundering the country into the mess we are now.”

He added: “Had the PDP government have judiciously utilised the loans they secured, even when our economy was buoyant and crude oil was selling for over $100 per barrel, there wouldn’t have been any need for the loans been sought for by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Sincerely speaking former Vice President Atiku Abubakar should have maintained a dignified silence rather than insulting the sensibility of our people.

“He should be patriotic enough to admit that the financial recklessness of his party pushed the country and our economy into the woods and not the other way round.”

