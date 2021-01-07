Atiku-receiving-a-COVID-19-vaccine-jab

Atiku Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In Dubai

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has received a jab of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

This was revealed by a media personality, Dele Momodu, who shared pictures showing Atiku receiving the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Former Vice President, The Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, receives Pfizer Covid-19 jab vaccination,” Momodu captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, also confirmed the news, saying, “The importance of the Covid-19 vaccine in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus cannot be overstated, particularly in Africa and Nigeria. Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the mass vaccination programme, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.”

Atiku had in a New Year Day message expressed the belief that “the vaccine(s) would soon be available for vaccination in Nigeria.” He added, “It is also hoped that very soon life would return to normal.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Atiku AbubakarCOVID-19 VaccineDele MomoduPfizer-BioNTech

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

US Electoral System Does Not Meet Democratic Standards – Russia

US Electoral System Does Not Meet Democratic Standards – Russia

News
  • 7 Jan
  • 0
NIN: No Mass Disconnection Of Subscribers, Says NCC

NIN: No Mass Disconnection Of Subscribers, Says NCC

News
  • 7 Jan
  • 0
Nigeria Needs Urgent Salvation, Says Kukah

Nigeria Needs Urgent Salvation, Says Kukah

News
  • 7 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top