Atiku’s Son Tests Positive to Coronavirus

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced Sunday night that his son has tested positive to coronavirus.

Atiku made this known via his Twitter handle.

The former vice president tweeted, “My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

 

 

