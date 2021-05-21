Attahiru, Others Paid Ultimate Price For Peace, Security – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other victims of the military plane crash in Kaduna, saying they paid the ultimate price for peace and security in Nigeria.

The late COAS was killed on Friday after a military Beachcraft 350 aircraft crashed at the Kaduna International Airport, claiming all eight souls on-board

President Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he is saddened over the loss of the army chief and other military officers.

He pledged that their death would not be in vain, condoling with the families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

“The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

“While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country. The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.”

