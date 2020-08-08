Aubameyang Named Arsenal Player of The Season

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the best player of the 2019/2020 season by Arsenal Football Club.

The Premier League club on Saturday announced that Aubameyang had more votes than his teammates goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Bukayo Saka in the polls.

“We can now reveal our 2019/20 Player of the Season – as voted for by you, the fans,” a statement on Arsenal website said.

“Our overwhelming winner is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has enjoyed another sensational campaign in red and white, and claimed 74 per cent of the votes cast.”

Aubameyang, like last season, finished the 2019/2020 season as Arsenal’s top scorer, with 29 goals in all competitions.

The Gabonese striker’s braces in the semifinal against Manchester City and Chelsea guided Arsenal to a record 14th Emirates FA Cup triumph seven days ago.

German goalkeeper Bernd Leno was voted in the second place for the individual honour in his debut season for the north London club with a string of fine displays in the 2019/2020. Leno commanded 16 per cent of the final votes.

The 28-year-old was consistently one of Arsenal’s finest performers, making vital saves in the Premier League until his season was ended prematurely by an injury that ruled him out of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Versatile Bukayo Saka was voted as Arsenal’s third-best player for the season. Saka played in defence, midfield and attack under former manager Unai Emery and current head coach Mikel Arteta.

“Our Hale End graduate has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season and has underlined his versatility by playing in a variety of different positions, from left-back to central midfield,” Arsenal said.

In addition to his four goals, which included crucial strikes at Standard Liege, Bournemouth and Wolves, the 18-year-old has also been one of our main providers this season with 12 assists in all competitions.”

Bukayo commanded 10 per cent of the final vote behind Aubameyang and Leno.

