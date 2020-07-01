August Alsina Says Will Smith Approved His Affair With Jada Pinkett Smith

Singer August Alsina claims he had a love affair with Jada Pinkett Smith – after her husband, Will Smith, allegedly gave the relationship his blessing – claims reps for Pinkett say are “absolutely not true.”

Alsina opened up on the alleged affair in an interview with “The Breakfast Club’s” Angela Yee.

He claims, “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”

Alsina, 27, was introduced to Pinkett, 48, in 2015 by her son Jaden. He says the two became very close, even vacationing with the family in Hawaii in 2016 and attending the 2017 BET Awards together.

He claims he fell in love with Pinkett, saying “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime,” Alsina continued. ” I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.”

Alsina even went on to describe Pinkett as “God’s divinity” on her 47th birthday. It is not clear when their alleged affair ended.

