Babandede Retirement: President Buhari Appoints Idris Jere to Take Over NIS

President Muhammadu Buhari appoints Idris Isah Jere to head the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) following the retirement of Muhammad Babandede.

Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Finance and Account, Mr Jere takes over in acting capacity until a substantive Comptroller-General is appointed.

Mr Babandede, who was appointed as NIS Comptroller-General in 2016, bowed out on Friday after 36 years of service with the NIS.

“I have left Immigration better than I found it,” Mr Babandede said at a valedictory ceremony held in his honour, adding, “Keep the good things and drop the bad ones.”

