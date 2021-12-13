Bala Mohammed Calls for Action Against Insecurity in North

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called for action to be taken concerning the security challenges in the north.

The Governor who shared on social media urged government to move from complacency, pointing out that security in the North is an emergency.

This is as he lamented the recent acts of banditry and killings in Katsina and Sokoto states while extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

He said, “It is high time we take the challenge of securing the north very seriously.

“The recent heightened acts of banditry and killings in Katsina and Sokoto states remind us that the security in the North is an emergency, and the government must move from complacency into action.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in such gruesome situations.

“May Allah forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant their souls eternal rest.”

