Bandits Abduct Over 50 Travellers on Kaduna Expressway Hours After El-Rufai’s ‘Security Visit’ to Buhari

Bandits on Wednesday abducted scores of travellers along Kaduna–Birnin Gwari highway after attacking their convoy, barely twenty-four hours after Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai visited President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the security situation in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the incident occurred at about 11am and most of the victims were traders on their way to Kano.

According to the report, a community leader identified as Muhammadu Umaru, said that four of his neighbours were abducted.

He added that the vehicles attacked were about 20 which were led by a police escort.

“We have about 70 of our traders from Udawa town alone and there are others from neighbouring towns in the convoy that was attacked between Udawa and Buruku along the highway.

“My neighbours were involved because we call their phones and a bandit picked the call,” he said.

It was gathered that some of the traders that ran into the bush called their relations to inform them of the situation.

The state Police Command’s spokesman, Jalige Mohammed, promised to comment on the incident after finding out details.

Kaduna State has been the epicenter of attacks by bandits and terrorists and the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said his administration’s intention was to kill them all.

He said this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent attacks that claimed 40 lives in the state.

The governor, accompanied by the state Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits’ whereabouts were not hidden, but that the military was mindful of the collateral damage it could cause the civilian community.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.