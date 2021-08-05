Bandits Abduct Zamfara Speaker’s Father

Suspected bandits have abducted the biological father of the Speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

The armed men also kidnapped the Speaker’s stepmother, uncle and four others in a raid on his community, Magarya in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The speaker is representing Zurmi east in the assembly.

Salihu Zurmi, lawmaker representing Zurmi West in the state assembly, disclosed that the armed men invaded the community on Wednesday evening.

“This is the fourth time they are attacking the community, the first one they killed some people while during the second assault they torched residential houses and carted away cows and other domestic animals,” he said.

The Director General, Press Affairs of the state House of Assembly Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, disclosed that they would soon issue press statement on the issue.

“I’m right now with the Honourable Speaker, we will issue statement, give us some times please,” Mustapha said.

In the same vein, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the command would soon issue a press release.

